INDIA

Gujarat man tries to flee after stabbing wife, dies in accident

NewsWire
0
0

A man, who was trying to flee the spot allegedly after stabbing his wife over a domestic quarrel, was killed in a road accident in Ranghola village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.

On Tuesday night, Anil Jain stabbed Monika Jain, who succumbed to her injuries at a district hospital.

Complainant Hitesh Dave who is neighbour of the couple said Monica, a teacher in Omkar English Medium School, was stabbed by her husband over a heated argument.

After stabbing Monika with a sharp-edged weapon on head, hands and in the chest, Anil tried to flee, but was killed in an accident, just a km away from the crime scene.

Monika was first rushed to Sihor government hospital, where after primary treatment she was referred to Bhavnagar district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call about the body lying on the road near the telephone exchange of Ranghola village.

During investigation, it was found that the man, who died in a road accident, was none other than Anil Jain.

20230208-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ramdroh’, money siphoned off in name of Lord Ram: Congress

    VCK, Left parties to hold human chain protest on Oct 2...

    Delhi HC asks DSLSA to provide compensation details in sexual offence...

    Apex NGO body’s gathering violates prohibitory orders in Shillong