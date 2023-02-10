The police in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district have booked All India Imam Association President Maulana Mohammad Sajid Rashidi for commenting on the Somnath temple by “allegedly twisting history and hurting religious sentiments,” police said.

Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police, Manoharsinh Jadeja, told the media on Friday that Somnath temple trust’s general manager Vijaysinh Chavda had lodged a complaint against Maulana Rashidi for hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint said, “Few days ago, Maulana in an interview to a regional channel had stated in the name of belief, girls were abducted or going missing at the Somnath temple. Mohammad Gaznavi had never demolished the temple, but had stopped practices that spread misbelief in the name of god.”

The complainant has said that the Maulana’s statement was not hurting religious sentiments, but can further lead to communal hatred and violence.

The police have invoked IPC sections for provocation with an intent to cause riots, destroy, damage the place of worship, and with deliberate intention of hurting the religious feelings of any person, said the police officer.

