The Geology Department office in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar lodged a complaint at the rural police station against seven individuals allegedly involved in sharing sensitive information regarding the movements of officials of the department over WhatsApp group.

Geologist Kishanbhai Patel, in his complaint, said that mineral thieves and their associates had been closely monitoring the activities of the department’s officials at the collector’s office for several days. “It was discovered that on May 19, a WhatsApp group named ‘Rat Na Raja’ was formed by these individuals.”

According to the complaint, the accused individuals actively shared intricate details of the officials’ movements in the WhatsApp group.

The complainant further claimed that these actions resulted in financial losses to the government, as the accused individuals profited from mineral theft, illegal mining, and storage activities.

Several months ago, mining mafias fitted GPS systems in the cars used by the department officials to gain advance information about upcoming raids against illegal mineral theft. The department had previously lodged a police complaint regarding this.

However, the mining mafias have now adopted a new modus operandi by enlisting individuals to extract sensitive information and share it on WhatsApp groups.

The Himmatnagar rural police have initiated an investigation into the complaint filed by the department.

2023062730458