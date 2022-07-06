Gujarat Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel paid a surprise visit to a community health centre in Dhandhuka city after attending a programme elsewhere in the area.

After inspecting the work underway in the health centre, he interacted with the patients and the parents of the malnourished children.

Patel also met the women cooks at the child care centre there. He later visited the newly constructed Child Service Centre.

The minister inter-acted with the staff and doctors serving at the health centre, and replied to their queries.

State Minister, Brijesh Merja joined Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel during his visit.

