A minor girl, who was abducted by a man with the promise of marriage and repeatedly raped, has delivered a baby girl in a government hospital here, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint with the Aji dam police station, the girl’s mother stated that the family from Bihar works as labourers at construction sites. Almost a year ago, her 15-year -old daughter came in contact with the accused Bablu Chauhan, who lured her with the promise to marry and abducted her.

She has further alleged that instead of marrying her, Bablu took her to various places and raped her. A few days ago, the man abandoned her daughter who then reunited with the family. On Friday, when she complained of a stomach ache, the family took her to the government hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

Rajkot Police have registered a case against Bablu Chauhan for kidnapping, compelling minor to marry after abduction, raped by one or group of persons acting in furtherance of their comman intention, and various sections of POCSO act.

20220820-142003