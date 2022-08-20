INDIA

Gujarat minor rape survivor delivers baby, manhunt launched for accused

NewsWire
0
0

A minor girl, who was abducted by a man with the promise of marriage and repeatedly raped, has delivered a baby girl in a government hospital here, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint with the Aji dam police station, the girl’s mother stated that the family from Bihar works as labourers at construction sites. Almost a year ago, her 15-year -old daughter came in contact with the accused Bablu Chauhan, who lured her with the promise to marry and abducted her.

She has further alleged that instead of marrying her, Bablu took her to various places and raped her. A few days ago, the man abandoned her daughter who then reunited with the family. On Friday, when she complained of a stomach ache, the family took her to the government hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

Rajkot Police have registered a case against Bablu Chauhan for kidnapping, compelling minor to marry after abduction, raped by one or group of persons acting in furtherance of their comman intention, and various sections of POCSO act.

20220820-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India needs 15L tonne natural rubber by 2025-26, NE region priority...

    Microsoft releases DirectStorage for fast-loading PC games

    AAP MLA Atishi appointed as vice president of ICLEI

    Impractical proposal, impossible to implement, insist Bengal civil society opinion makers