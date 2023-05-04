INDIA

Gujarat mishap claims one life, leaves eight injured

NewsWire
0
0

A heavy stone-made top portion of a structure collapsed at Gujarat’s Pavagadh Hill on Thursday, killing a woman and injuring eight others. The incident occurred near Machi and involved a portion of the structure, Vishram Kutir.

According to Panchmahal collector Ashish Kumar, the structure collapsed killing one woman and sending eight persons to a hospital in Halol town, who were later transferred to Vadodara for further treatment. Hospital authorities identified the deceased woman as Gangaben Devipujak, aged 40.

The injured have been identified as Daksh Devipujak, Deepak Devipujak, Meena Palash, Rajvansh Devipujak, Sumitra Rathwa, Vijay Bhailal Devipujak, Mari Vijay Devipujak and Sonal Devipujak.

Initial reports indicate that lightning struck the stone portion, causing it to collapse. The collector has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy, and engineers and contractors will visit the site.

The incident has raised concerns about the need for proper maintenance and safety regulations to prevent such mishaps in the future.

20230504-203602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Styling cues from celebrities for fashionable evenings

    DA crisis: Joint forum ‘upset’ SC hearing postponed, to continue stir

    Madras HC prevents state from buying buses that are not disabled-friendly

    Protests by steel plant staff greet Sitharaman in Vizag