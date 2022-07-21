Congress MLA from Una Assembly constituency in Gujarat, Punjabhai Vansh, has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, seeking his intervention to brick back the body of Gujarati fisherman who died in a Pakistan jail.

In the letter, Vansh also urged Patel to help release the Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistan jails, living in deplorable conditions.

Vansh said a fisherman named Kalu Shiyal, who was from his constituency, was captured two years ago by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) when he was fishing in the free waters off the Gujarat coast.

Shiyal was lodged at a jail in Karachi along with other fishermen from India. His family members were informed about his death on July 6 through a letter. The letter also said that there are 20 other Indian fishermen in the jail whose physical condition is not good.

Vanch requested the Chief Miniter to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back Shiyal’s mortal remains from Karachi and check the health of the other fishermen and keep their family members updated on the same.

