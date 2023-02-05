INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat mob lynching: 5 cops suspended for dereliction of duty

Porbandar District Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini has suspended Udyognagar Station Police Sub Inspector and four other personnel for dereliction of duty.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Neelam Goswami told media on Saturday evening: “A victim Shyam had 90 per cent vision loss, he was beaten badly by trustees of Vachharda Dada temple, suspecting that the victim had stolen money from them temple. Instead of taking the victim to the hospital, Udyognagar police station team kept him for two hours at the police station.”

Victim’s father Kishor’s allegation is that had the police taken him straight to the hospital, he would have not died because of internal injuries and delayed treatment.

On the victim family’s allegation, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the senior police officers, finding substance in the allegations, five police persons are put under suspension, said officer.

Kishorbhai in his complaint had stated on Thursday: “My 26-year-old Shyam is a street vendor and sells acid and phenyl by travelling on his cycle. On Wednesday, he was travelling to Bokhira area when Vachharda dada temple’s trustees Ebhal Kadchha, Lakha Bhogeshra, Raju Bokhiriya, and others stopped him and started beating him. Later he was handed over to the police. Same evening he died in police custody.”

