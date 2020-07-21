Gujarat model will not rule Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) Targeting the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that Bengal will not be ruled by any outsider.

“Gujarat model cannot rule Bengal,” the Chief Minister said while addressing Trinamool Congress’ annual Martyrs’ Day meeting here. She said that no outsider will be able to control Bengal.

Banerjee, however, did not name Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, but referred to Gujarat, their home state, instead.

“People of Bengal are enough to rule the state. We do not need any outsider to rule over here. She (Banerjee) has understood that already in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. People will give her a befitting reply in next year’s Assembly elections,” said state BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh said the number of Trinamool Congress seats in the Lok Sabha had already reduced by half, and next year it would be completely wiped out politically in Bengal.

“Next year Mamata Banerjee would be seen doing street meetings, not mass rallies. But our government will give her that permission. We will not stop her,” the BJP state President said.

–IANS

sbn/arm