Gujarat model won us power at Centre twice: State BJP chief

Gandhinagar, July 21 (IANS) Assuming charge as the new Gujarat BJP President, CR Patil on Tuesday said that the country voted his party to power at the Centre twice on the basis of Gujarat model.

“The BJP has been handed power at the Centre twice in 2014 and 2019 on the basis of the Gujarat model. The whole country is also looking forward to Gujarat. Similarly, the BJP organisational structure too is looking towards our state as a role model,” said Patil, who assumed charge of the post at the Gujarat BJP headquarters ‘Shree Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar.

The BJP MP from Navsari assured party leadership and workers to work honestly to strengthen the BJP organisational structure as per their expectations.

“I used to sit somewhere in a corner during BJP meetings and suddenly I was outrightly elevated to this position, which is not only amazing but it can happen only in the BJP,” Patil said.

“I may be an inexperienced person, but I assure you that my efforts will be very honest. I may have likes or dislikes but I won’t let them be misused and will only work for party interests. I won’t hesitate to take strict measures in party’s interest,” the Lok Sabha member added.

On taking the party to new heights and gaining public confidence, the new Gujarat BJP chief said that could be done by adopting around 50-60 of around 400 schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also stressed on the use of information technology and setting up a data bank on people’s expectations.

“I thank the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and all party leaders and seniors for entrusting me with this new responsibility,” Patil said.

