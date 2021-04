Gujarat on Thursday saw its daily Covid tally reach 8,152, taking its total to 3,75,768 while its death toll crossed the 5,000 mark to reach 5,076 as 81 more succumbed.

In April so far, the state has added 68,070 cases at a daily average of 4,538.

A total of 3,023 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,26,394, while there are 44,298 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 2,672 new cases, Surat 1,864, Rajkot 762, Vadodara 486 and Jamnagar 309.

Mehsana recorded 249, Bhavnagar 170, Bharuch 161, Gandhinagar 129, Banaskantha 119, Junagadh 107, Navsari 104, Banaskantha 103, Panchmahals 87, Patan 82, Kutch 81, Dahod 79, Anand 76, Amreli 74, Surendranagar 72, Tapi 61, Mahisagar 57, Sabarkantha 52, Kheda 49, Morbi, Anand, and Valsad 48 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 46, Narmada 41, Aravalli 30, Gir-Somnath 24, Botad 17, Chotta Udepur 16, Dangs 12 and Porbandar 11.

As many as 28 deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, 26 in Surat, 10 in Rajkot, seven in Vadodara, three in Gandhinagar, two each in Sabarkantha and Banaskantha, and one each in Anand, Bharuch, and Junagadh.

Till now, a total of 98,82,055 have been vaccinated out of which 86,29,022 received their first dose and 12,53,033 the second. Over 1.4 lakh senior citizens over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with comorbidities were also vaccinated – 93,457 receiving their first shot, and 47,186 the second.

–IANS

amc/vd