Gujarat passes Bill to penalise outside fishermen entering its waters

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed the Gujarat Fisheries Amendment Bill, 2020, which seeks to stop fishing boats from other states straying into Gujarat waters by penalizing the fishermen with a fine of upto Rs 1 lakh. The amendment Bill was passed unanimously.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja presented the Bill in the House on the last day of the five-day Monsoon Session.

“This new bill will provision ‘search and seizure’ powers to police Sub-Inspectors or officials above them at marine police stations and a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on boats from other states that enter Gujarat’s marine boundary.”

The present Act of 2003 did not have any provision to penalise boats from other states that enter Gujarat waters for fishing.

Under the new law, apart from a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the fishermen will also be fined five times the value of the fish they have caught.

According to the amendment, the local authorities will also be able to sell the catch recovered from the errant boatmen.

The new Bill was supposed to be presented in the last Budget session of the Assembly in March, but could not be taken up for discussion as the Session was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

