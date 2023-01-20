The Rajkot police have busted a racket circulating fake currency and arrested seven persons.

All the seven accused will be produced in the court and the police will seek their remand.

Primary information was that racketers had infused Rs 35 lakh worth fake currency notes into the market through Angadia Pedhi (traditional courier service).

Investigating officer told the media persons that an employee of the Angadia Pedhi on suspicion informed the police that two persons have come to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh and wished to transfer it to other cities, but the currency notes seemed to be fake.

Immediately a police officer reached the Angadia Pedhi office and picked up two persons with fake currency notes valued at Rs 2.50 lakh.

During primary questioning, they named Bharat Boricha and Maharashtra’s Kamlesh Poonawala as the brains behind the racket. The Police swung into action and arrested the duo and three others and in total till late the police have arrested seven persons in this connection.

The officer said that during the preliminary questioning, Boricha and Poonawala have told police that till date they have infused Rs 35 lakh worth fake currency notes, through 10 to 15 Agandia pedhi. They deposited the fake notes at Angadia Pedhi’s office in one city and in other cities their contacts get the delivery of real currency notes.

“That is how fake notes are circulating in the market. As these courier services don’t use UV light, fake currency notes detector machines, it was easy for them to get fake notes converted,” said the officer.

