Gujarat Police on Thursday apprehended an offender under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a targeted operation led by the Ahmedabad team’s Joint Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.S. Sisodia.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Aspak alias Lalo Kasambhai Sheikh. Sheikh was wanted for crimes under NDPS Act. The operation took place on May 31, at the Zamzam Pan Parlour in Ahmedabad.

Sheikh is accused of possessing and attempting to sell 25 bottles of cough syrup illegally, without the necessary pass-permit, for personal financial gain. He is reported to have involved two accomplices in his illegal activities, Mosin Khan Abdul Salim Sheikh and Nazia Raishusen Sheikh.

Nazia Raishusen Sheikh was arrested last year in November, leading to legal action. Following her arrest, the involvement of Aspak in the crimes came to light.

According to officials, constables Sureshbhai Jeevanbhai, Bhawanisinh Pratapsinh, Krishnaraj Singh Hanubha, Digvijay Singh Bhurubha, and Harshad Singh Gambhir Singh were involved in the operation.

Sheikh is now held at Ahmedabad City DCB Police Station.

The criminal history of the accused includes gambling.

