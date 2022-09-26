INDIA

Gujarat police book 13 persons for murder, rioting in Surendranagar district

Due to old political enmity two groups clashed on Sunday night in Devcharadi village of Dhrangadhra taluka in Surendranagar district in which a youth was killed and a few others were injured. They have been shifted to Surendranagar and Rajkot government hospitals.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Valjibhai Parmar, a group of 12 armed with deadly weapons and led by Pankaj Vadaniya attacked his family and relatives on Sunday night, in which his nephew Jagdish suffered fatal blows from a sickle on his neck and head and died on the spot. Three to four other family members suffered injuries and were rushed to a government hospital. Mukesh Parmar whose condition is critical was rushed to Rajkot government hospital.

The Dhrangadhra police station officer said the police have invoked IPC sections related to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and sections of the Atrocity Act against all the thirteen accused.

A villager told the local media that there was enmity between the Koli community members and Dalits over the village sarpanch elections. In the last elections, a Dalit woman got elected to the general seat and wanted to be the sarpanch. Since then tension was brewing between the two communities. A criminal complaint was filed then at the police station, but no action was taken.

