INDIA

Gujarat: Police book gym trainer for threatening girl with acid attack

NewsWire
0
2

A gym trainer has been booked in Nadiad town of Kheda district for allegedly threatening a girl with acid attack if she did not continue to have a relation with him.

In the complaint filed with the police against gym trainer Umesh Soni, the complainant said that she had joined the gym in Nadiad in 2017 after she came in touch with Soni.

Both became friends and then fell in love. Later, she came to know that Soni was married and so she cut all ties with him, the complaint read.

She added that for the past one-and-a-half years, Umesh kept calling her and pressured her to continue the relationship. When she refused to reconnect with him, he abused her over phone. The last time when he called, Soni threatened her with acid attack.

Nadiad West police have booked Soni for provocation, insult and criminal intimidation.

20221019-000005

