An army jawan serving in Jammu & Kashmir was booked for assaulting his wife in the presence of his friends on suspicion of having an extramarital affair, police said.

The Vadnagar police on Saturday booked the jawan and three of his friends for criminal force, disrobing or compelling a woman to be naked and hurting her with a dangerous weapon.

Victim Amarben Thakor in her complaint with the Vadnagar police station stated, “On Saturday morning, my husband Dilip Thakor took me to a guest house in his friend Pintoo’s car, along with them was Kalpesh and an unknown person. In the presence of Kalpesh, my husband asked me to unclothe in a guest house room. When I refused, my husband disrobed me, bit me on the lower lip and tore it. Then he bit me on the chest and on the ear. As I was bleeding, they took me to doctor Jigar Patel’s private hospital, who refused to treat me, being a criminal case.”

“On the private doctor’s suggestion, they took me to Vadnagar government hospital, where the doctor conducted surgery on her lip,” the woman said.

She alleged that her husband was misinformed by his friends that she had an affair, because of which he started suspecting her and acting violently.

