INDIA

Gujarat Police books army jawan for assaulting wife in front of friends

NewsWire
0
0

An army jawan serving in Jammu & Kashmir was booked for assaulting his wife in the presence of his friends on suspicion of having an extramarital affair, police said.

The Vadnagar police on Saturday booked the jawan and three of his friends for criminal force, disrobing or compelling a woman to be naked and hurting her with a dangerous weapon.

Victim Amarben Thakor in her complaint with the Vadnagar police station stated, “On Saturday morning, my husband Dilip Thakor took me to a guest house in his friend Pintoo’s car, along with them was Kalpesh and an unknown person. In the presence of Kalpesh, my husband asked me to unclothe in a guest house room. When I refused, my husband disrobed me, bit me on the lower lip and tore it. Then he bit me on the chest and on the ear. As I was bleeding, they took me to doctor Jigar Patel’s private hospital, who refused to treat me, being a criminal case.”

“On the private doctor’s suggestion, they took me to Vadnagar government hospital, where the doctor conducted surgery on her lip,” the woman said.

She alleged that her husband was misinformed by his friends that she had an affair, because of which he started suspecting her and acting violently.

20221016-153003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India sends aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

    Congress leader gets trolled for mocking people of Gujarat

    Customs to send notice to ex-UAE officials in Kerala gold smuggling...

    Shivraj Chouhan meets Nadda amid cabinet expansion talks in MP