Gujarat police looking into larger conspiracy of human trafficking

The Valsad police in Gujarat are looking into the larger conspiracy of human trafficking after a child kidnapper, whom it happened to chance upon while tracing a missing little girl, admitted to having abducted three to four children from Uttar Pradesh in the past.

Valsad district Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala told mediapersons that accused Ramesh Nepali, during police remand, admitted to kidnapping children from Uttar Pradesh and selling them in Nepal.

The Valsad police have informed the Uttar Pradesh police and started investigation into the larger human trafficking offence.

Notably, Nepali abducted a six-year-old girl from the Dungra police station area in Gujarat on February 9. Within 24 hours, based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, Valsad police had picked up Ramesh from Madhya Pradesh, while he was on his way to Nepal.

“The accused’s modus operandi was that he would work at a construction site and befriend children by regularly offering them biscuits and chocolates,” the officer said.

Once the child became acquainted with him, he would entice him to accompany him to a fair and kidnap. He was careful enough to select routes, which did not have CCTV cameras.

