The Special Operation Group (SOG) is searching for the culprits who created fake firms, produced trading bills and claimed huge Goods and Service Tax input credit worth crores of rupees, thus cheating the country.

SOG Police Inspector C.B. Tandel told IANS that a Goods and Service Tax officer in their technical surveillance found out that seven firms, namely Rafai promoted by Mohammad Rafai, Alfa enterprises owner Indrish Makwana, A.S. trade owner Akram Salim, Chauhan Enterprises of Dhaval Chauhan, Reedon Enterprises by Nitin Makwana, Alfa enterprise of Asif Yusufbhai and Alfa enterprise of Nikhil Mistry were claiming huge input credits.

The officer further said the SOG and GST team in joint operation carried out a search operation in November at these firms. It was shocking to find that none of the above firms existed at the said addresses, owners names and photos too did not match. When police and the GST team realized that dummy firms were created on false identities and trade transactions were created to take the tax input credit.

Officer further said even the Chartered Accountant firms and registration numbers were false. A criminal complaint was lodged with the crime branch police on Saturday evening.

In the FIR, it is stated,”When the GST officers searched at Rafai enterprise address in the Mangal Bazaar area, firm’s owner Mohammad Rafai named person was not there, on the contrary, the said premises was owned by Mahesh Mevadi and he was running a children’s wear shop from the said premises. Same was the experience with other firms too.

Sources said the GST officers are yet to come up with the total amount of input credit claimed by these firms.

Sources also said that police have apprehension that this money might be used for illegal or anti-national activities.

