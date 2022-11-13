INDIA

Gujarat police seizes 1 kg gold, Rs 68 lakh cash from two youths

Surat police in Gujarat have detained two youths with about 1 kg of gold biscuits and over Rs 68 lakh cash.

Surat city’s Saroli police had put up a checkpoint near Kadodara square on Sunday morning when two youths, Sudhir Singh Sengar and Rajnesh Paul – both from Madhya Pradesh, got off of a bus. As there were instructions to keep a vigilance on cash movement, police team in presence of other government officials checked the bag they were carrying and found Rs 68.88 lakh cash and 15 gold biscuits.

Police seized the cash and gold; and immediately informed the election officers and the Income Tax department.

Investigation is on ascertain from where they procured the cash and gold, and to whom they were going to deliver it in Surat, said the officer.

