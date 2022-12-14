INDIA

Gujarat Police to seek remand of ISI informer

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Surat will produce ISI informer Dipak Salunke before the court on Wednesday and seek his remand.

Salunke was arrested on Tuesday and the police have found evidence of him receiving funds from Pakistan’s handler.

According to Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar, Dindoli based Dipak Salunke had come in contact with Pakistan-based ISI handler in June. Since then he was sharing vital information about the Army movements, and had even sent 15 sim cards of Indian telecom service providers to Pakistan.

Military intelligence had tipped off the local police about the suspicious activities of Salunke.

The police were keeping a watch on him and from his bank account details, it was found that he had received Rs 75,000 from Pakistan and his handler’s name was Hamid. Salunke was running a fashion store that faced trouble during the Covid pandemic and he entered into the money transfer business, when he was approached by the Pakistani handler.

SOG Police Inspector A.P. Chaudhary told IANS that the accused was arrested under the IPC section for waging war against the Indian government and conspiring against the country. He will be produced before the court later in the day and police will seek his remand. Central agencies officials will also question him.

