INDIA

Gujarat: Policemen suspended for illegal custody, atrocity; FIR lodged

NewsWire
0
0

A Police Inspector with Local Crime Branch and four jawans were suspended for allegedly taking two shopkeepers into illegal custody and thrashing them in Gujarat’s Patan district.

B-division police station officer said that an FIR has been lodged against LCB Police Inspector R K Amin, constable Rahul Patel and three others.

On October 9, Balvantsinh Thakor and Arvindji Thakor, who run a fabrication shop in the town, requested a vehicle owner not to park his vechile in front of shop, over which they had heated argument.

The vehicle owner then called his brother who is serving in the LCB after which the Thakor brothers were taken to the Crime Branch station and beaten with belt and sticks.

The injured Thakor brothers had to be admitted to government hospital in Dharpur.

The case is now being investigated by Police Inspector M A Patel.

On Monday, Patan District Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

20221013-132205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC orders protection of Shivling found in Gyanvapi mosque, removes bar...

    With 49L yet to get 1st Covid dose, TN Minister urges...

    These women are curbing maternal deaths in Upper Assam

    1,100 women raped in Delhi in first 6 months of 2022...