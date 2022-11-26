With just days left for Gujarat Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Saturday released the party manifesto, in which the party has promised to generate 20 lakh employment in the next five years.

In the manifesto, the party has also promised to implement all recommendations of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee’s recommendations.

It has promised to give one lakh government jobs to women, free education to girls from pre-KG to Post Graduation, upgradation of 20,000 primary schools in the state, Rs 1,000 crore for building new colleges, in next five years.

The party will also develop two corridors, from Porbandar to Dahod and Valsad to Palanpur, two sea food parks – one each in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, as per the manidesto.

Now under the Ayushman Card scheme, the medical bill limit will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The party promises to make the state 1 trillion economy.

To reach out to urban voters, the party has promised to increase potable water supply hours in major cities. It will develop hospital infrastructure under the PPP model and increase number of specialised doctors in hospitals.

It also promises to make budget allocations of Rs 10,000 crore for agriculture, Rs 500 crore to strengthen Panjrapoles (domestic cattle shelter homes). To increase connectivity in Saurashtra, the party assures of developing express highway and costal of 1,000 kilometer. It has a vision to develop Dwarka as the biggest religions study centre.

The elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases – on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

