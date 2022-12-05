INDIA

Gujarat poll phase-2: 4.75% voter turnout till 9 am

NewsWire
0
0

The voter turnout for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly polls till 9 a.m. Monday was 4.75 per cent.

The voting was underway on 93 seats in 14 districts.

According to the Election Commission of India till 9 a.m. approximately 4.75 per cent voting was recorded.

The highest voting was in Gandhinagar district with 7 per cent and in Banaskantha district it was 5.36 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the early voters to cast his vote. He cast his at Nishant school in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast their votes from Naranpura and Ghatlodia constituencies respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after casting his vote has appealed to voters to vote in large numbers.

Amit Shah appealed to the first-time voters to cast their votes. He appealed to vote for the development, saying that the “foundation for development has been laid by Gujarat, it is the growth engine of the country’s development.”

Shah appealed for a record break voting on Monday.

At a number of places the voters and polling agents complained of the EVMs not working, or having developed a snag.

20221205-112005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Consumer courts vacancies: SC warns states of imposing costs on officers...

    UP claims air pollution down, first state to launch air shed...

    Bhavik Koladiya’s stake may become another nightmare for BharatPe

    K’taka traders to observe bandh against GST on rice, foodgrains