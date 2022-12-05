The voter turnout for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly polls till 9 a.m. Monday was 4.75 per cent.

The voting was underway on 93 seats in 14 districts.

According to the Election Commission of India till 9 a.m. approximately 4.75 per cent voting was recorded.

The highest voting was in Gandhinagar district with 7 per cent and in Banaskantha district it was 5.36 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the early voters to cast his vote. He cast his at Nishant school in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast their votes from Naranpura and Ghatlodia constituencies respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after casting his vote has appealed to voters to vote in large numbers.

Amit Shah appealed to the first-time voters to cast their votes. He appealed to vote for the development, saying that the “foundation for development has been laid by Gujarat, it is the growth engine of the country’s development.”

Shah appealed for a record break voting on Monday.

At a number of places the voters and polling agents complained of the EVMs not working, or having developed a snag.

