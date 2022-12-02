INDIA

Gujarat Polls: 60% females and 65% males voted in first phase, total turnout 63.31%

NewsWire
0
0

In the first phase, 63.31 per cent of the voters cast their votes in 89 assembly seats in Saurashtra and Kutch and South Gujarat. Out of the total 2,39,76,670 voters, the polled votes are 1,51,78,862, which includes 81,66,905 males and 70,11,795 females — 65.69 percent males and 60.75 percent females voted.

The highest voting was reported for the Kaprada seat at 79.57%, followed by Dharampur at 78.32% and Bansda with 78.23%. All three are tribal reserved seats. The lowest voting was for Gandhidham seat at 47.86%, Gadhada (51.04%) and Karanj (50.54%).

For the second phase of voting in Central and North Gujarat, 48 hours are left and campaigning will end on Saturday evening. To win over the voters, the candidates and their supporters are making last minute efforts. A video that is in circulation on social media, shows a BJP worker distributing tiffin to women voters in a godown and asking to them vote for candidate Pravinbhai.

One more video is in circulation from Central Gujarat’s Shahera constituency, which shows the sitting MLA and BJP candidate threatening the voters that if they do not vote for him, he will come to know on December 8 and then he will see how to deal with such voters. He claimed that he is going to get elected and will decide who will be the party candidate in 2027.

20221202-192603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ladakh gets infra development corp to boost economy in the region

    2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire (Ld)

    Financial indiscipline Kerala’s bane, says Union Minister Muraleedharan

    I-League: Late leveller salvages point for Mohammedan SC against Sreenidi Deccan