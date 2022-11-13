INDIA

Gujarat polls: BJP candidate withdraws nomination

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat’s Wadhwan Assembly constituency Jignya Pandya has withdrawn her nomination, a party leader said on Sunday.

“Jignya Pandya has walked out voluntarily. She has urged the party leadership to field some other candidate in her place. The party has replaced her by fielding Jignesh Makwana,” the BJP leader said.

Makwana is from Dalwadi (Sathwara) community that has presence in three constituencies — Limbdi, Dhrangadhra, and Wadhwan.

Since the party did not field any candidate from this community, a delegation had met the state leadership on Friday and requested to field a candidate from that community at least in one constituency.

A section from the BJP had even complained against Jignya Pandya saying that “she was not even seen in the party programmes”.

Sources said on the party’s request, she decided to write a letter to the state leadership requesting to nominate someone else in her place.

20221113-235802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Problem of plenty: Nepal has more Covid vax than it can...

    All roads lead to Kannur to say final goodbye to Kodiyeri...

    APSEZ and IOC to build on relationship at Mundra Port

    Renewable energy auctions to attract large developers: IEEFA