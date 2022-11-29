Gujarat police booked a BJP and a Congress leader for different reasons on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first of the two-phase polls on December 1 and 5.

While BJP leader Manoj Patel was booked for hurting religious sentiments, a case against Congress’s Rajul Desai was registered for violating model code of conduct.

BJP leader Patel was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings and voluntarily interfering with the free exercise of any electoral rights, and for committing offence in any religious place.

In his complaint with the division police station, Assistant election officer Sandip Patel alleged that BJP’s Patan candidate Rajul Desai was granted permission to address public meetings in the Saliwado ward of the town. While addressing the gathering, party leader Manoj Patel had delivered a speech that could create enmity between two communities. A video clip of the speech is also circulated on social media.

The speech is also in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The case is investigated by Police Inspector A.S. Vasava.

In the case of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Kirit Patel lodged with division police station, D.D. Parmar, election officer has stated that according to the Model Code of Conduct election campaign is to be wind up at 10 p.m., yet on November 25, Congress candidate Kirit Patel campaigned near Gulshannagar society till 11.10 p.m. it is violation of the public order also. Patel is booked for the violation of public order.

