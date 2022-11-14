INDIA

Gujarat polls: BJP releases list of 12 candidates, Alpesh to contest from Gandhinagar South

The BJP released a list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

The other names in the list include Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur, Rajulben Desai from Patan, V.D. Jhala (Himmatnagar), Ritaben Patel (Gandhinagar North), Bakaji Thakor (Kalol), Babu Singh Jadhav (Vatva), Kamlesh Patel (Petlad) and Arjun Singh Chauhan from Mehmedabad constituency.

The party has fielded Mahesh Bhuria from Jhalod, Jayantibhai Rathwa from Jaitpur and Keur Rokdia from Sayajiganj.

Voting on these 12 seats will be held on December 5 in the second phase of the election. The last date for nomination on these seats is November 17.

The state has a total of 182 assembly seats for which voting will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

