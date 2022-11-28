INDIA

Gujarat polls: Complaints against 2 Congress candidates

In the run-up to Gujarat Assembly elections, two Congress candidates are facing allegations of violation of People’s Representative act and Model Code of Conduct.

Ahmedabad city’s returning officer B.K. Khaso, on Sunday night, filed a criminal complaint against Dariapur seat candidate Gyasuddin Shaikh for violating People’s representative act.

Allegations against Shaikh are that the leaflet printed by him and distributed to voters in his constituency is in violation of Election norms, as it does not carry the printer or publisher’s name, address and the number of copies printed. Even the voting timing has been wrongly printed as from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Police have started investigation against the Chirag Printers and Publishers and Gyasuddin Shaikh.

In another case, BJP has filed a complaint against Congress candidate Indranil Rajyguru with the election officer.

Rajyaguru is contesting from Rajkot East seat. On Sunday evening, while addressing a public meeting in his constituency, he chanted, “Allah O Akbar”. “For me Allah is in Somnath and Mahadev is in Ajmer, I believe in Hindu-Muslim unity,” he had said.

