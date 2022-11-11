The Congress party has released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

As per the schedule, of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase on December 1, while voting for the remaining 93 seats will take place in the second phase on December 5.

The party has renominated its 21 sitting MLAs, but is undecided about 21 seats. Apparently, in a few seats, the party is waiting for the BJP to announce its candidates to work out its caste equations.

Those repeated MLAs are former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, working presidents Lalit Kagagthra, Rutvik Makwana, Amrish Der and senior leader Punja Vansh.

Candidates for Rapar (Kutch), Vadhvan, Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar district) Rajkot – East & West (city seats), Jamnagar (rural), Dwarka, Talala and Kodinar (Gir Somnath), Bhavnagar East, and Gariyadhar are yet to be announced.

According to party sources, the delay is because the party is mulling fielding senior leaders — former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki, GPCC former president Siddharth Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil and sitting president Jagdish Thakor.

Veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela is likely to return to Congress on Saturday, during party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to campaign.

The result of the polls will be announced on December 10.

