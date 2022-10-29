Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the people of Gujarat to select their chief ministerial candidate from the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The leader who fetches the maximum votes will be declared as AAP face for the CM post, he added.

While addressing mediapersons here, the Delhi Chief Minister shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave whats app message, voice message or text message for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose.

These lines, he said, will be open till November 3 and the party will declare the name of the party’s CM face the next day.

Criticising the BJP practises and policies, Kejriwal said in a democracy, the people have the final authority, but BJP does not believe in it, that is the reason people’s choice was not taken into consideration when Vijay Rupani was picked up as the chief minister.

Also, when he and his entire cabinet was removed, BJP did not take the people into confidence. There was never a clarity as to why Rupani was asked to resign..Was he inefficient, did he fail to deliver, was he corrupt? — all these questions remain unanswered.

There is a wave in favour of the AAP party as the people have got fed up with the BJP’s 27 years’ rule he asserted. The people are looking for ‘Parivartan’. Though the BJP has been in power since the last 27 years, it is unable to list the development work done by it. The BJP leaders are busy countering and blaming AAP leaders as they have nothing to offer to the people of the state, the AAP chief said.

20221029-121204