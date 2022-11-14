INDIA

Gujarat polls: NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja resigns from party

NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja on Monday resigned from the party after being denied a mandate to fight the Assembly polls from Kutiyana seat.

On Friday, in presence of hundreds of supporters, Kandhal Jadeja filed a form to contest Gujarat Assembly elections from Kutiyana seat from where he got elected in 2012 and 2017.

While interacting with the media, he said that party’s national leader Praful Patel has assured him of the party mandate.

Commenting on Kandhal’s resignation, National Congress Party (NCP) state unit president Jayant Patel (Boski) told the media that the party decided against fielding him, hence Jadeja was not issued a mandate.

In present elections, the party is contesting only on three seats, Naroda (Ahmedabad city), Umreth (Anand) Devgadh Baria (Dahod district) in alliance with the Congress.

After resigning, Jadeja has yet not made up his mind to contest as an independent candidate or fight on any other party symbol. He was not reachable when IANS contacted him for his comments.

But sources close to him said he is in touch with BTP leaders too, if they issue a mandate, Kandhal may prefer to contest elections using the BTP symbol or the last option is to contest as an independent candidate.

