Gujarat polls: Over 60% turnout recorded in Phase 1

A voter turnout of 60.48 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections which covered 89 constituencies of Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat region. This was 8 per cent less compared to the 2017 assembly elections.

Final figures are likely to be declared by the Election Commission on Friday.

Highest 73.02 per cent turnout was recorded in Narmada district while lowest 53.84 per cent was in Porbandar district.

According to Election Commission’s data, till 11 p.m., approximate 72.32 per cent voters voted in Tapi district, Morbi (67.65 per cent), Navsari (66.62 per cent), Valsad (65.29 per cent), Dangs (64.84 per cent) and Bharuch (63.08 per cent).

In urban constituencies like Karanj, voting was just 49.53 per cent, Choryasi (54.40 per cent), Surat North (55.32 per cent), Udhana (55.69 per cent). Whereas in rural areas, turnout in Mahuva of Bhavnagar district was 60.45 per cent, in Amreli’s Rajula constituency it was 63.30 per cent, Dhrangadhra of Surendranagar district it was 66.77 per cent.

Compared with previous elections’ turnout, in the Mandvi seat of Kutch district voting percentage has dropped 19 per cent, in Surat’s Mangrol seat it has fallen by 17 per cent.

People at certain places also boycotted voting. In Samot village of Narmada district, 1000 voters were listed, but not single voter turned up to vote, in Gir Somnath district’s Pipalva village out of total 1700 voters, till 4 p.m., only 40 voters reached polling booth to exercise their franchise.

20221202-001405

