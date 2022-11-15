Stage is set for a triangular fight in Khambhaliya seat of Devbhumi Dwarka district with senior Congress leader Vikram Madam, AAP chief minister’s face Isudan Gadhvi and BJP candidate Mulubhai contesting the next month’s Assembly polls.

Congress leader Madam has grabbed eyeballs not for his high winning chances, but for his political maturity, diplomacy, and the way he praised his electoral opponent and AAP candidate Isudan Gadhvi in public meetings. His speech has gone viral on social media winning several hearts.

While addressing party workers in a meeting on Monday evening, Vikram Madam said, “In democracy if people will vote for AAP’s Isudan and elect him, I will respect that as it is people’s right to decide whom to vote for. But, it is disgusting that the BJP levelled molestation charges against Isudan Gadhvi. Isudan has always raised his voice against crime against women and it is shameful that BJP has made such an allegation on a son of Gadhvi. Had the BJP filed case of vandalising the BJP office against Isudan, that was still understandable.”

In the same speech, he praised turncoat and BJP leader Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja.

Party sources said by praising Isudan, Vikram Madam touched Gadhvi votes that are in good numbers in his constituency, by praising Dharmendrasinh he tried to reach out to Kshatriya Rajputs and praising Kandhal will earn him Mer community votes. So in one stone he has hit three birds.

