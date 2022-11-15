INDIA

Gujarat polls: Triangular contest in Khambhaliya seat of Devbhumi Dwarka district

NewsWire
0
0

Stage is set for a triangular fight in Khambhaliya seat of Devbhumi Dwarka district with senior Congress leader Vikram Madam, AAP chief minister’s face Isudan Gadhvi and BJP candidate Mulubhai contesting the next month’s Assembly polls.

Congress leader Madam has grabbed eyeballs not for his high winning chances, but for his political maturity, diplomacy, and the way he praised his electoral opponent and AAP candidate Isudan Gadhvi in public meetings. His speech has gone viral on social media winning several hearts.

While addressing party workers in a meeting on Monday evening, Vikram Madam said, “In democracy if people will vote for AAP’s Isudan and elect him, I will respect that as it is people’s right to decide whom to vote for. But, it is disgusting that the BJP levelled molestation charges against Isudan Gadhvi. Isudan has always raised his voice against crime against women and it is shameful that BJP has made such an allegation on a son of Gadhvi. Had the BJP filed case of vandalising the BJP office against Isudan, that was still understandable.”

In the same speech, he praised turncoat and BJP leader Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja.

Party sources said by praising Isudan, Vikram Madam touched Gadhvi votes that are in good numbers in his constituency, by praising Dharmendrasinh he tried to reach out to Kshatriya Rajputs and praising Kandhal will earn him Mer community votes. So in one stone he has hit three birds.

20221115-163604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman accuses husband of murder attempt, says hid in forest

    K’taka to launch ‘New Digitisation’, ‘R&D’ policies

    Pizza delivery man shot or refusing to accept torn note

    Chennai corporation to increase contact tracing as Covid cases increase