INDIA

Gujarat: Principal beats up Gurukul student for singing Telugu film song in class

NewsWire
0
0

A principal of a Gurukul has been booked on charges of abusing and assaulting a 12th grade student for singing a Telugu movie song ‘Ramuloo’.

He has been booked for voluntarily and intentionally hurting and provoking.

According to Investigating Officer Bhavesh Amrelia, the incident occurred on December 22, in the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Tarvada Amreli, where complainant Uday Kalasiya was beaten by the principal Piyush Savaliya.

Initially, the student did not inform his parents or lodge a complaint. But when he could no bear the pain, he informed his parents and lodged a complaint on Saturday night.

As per the complaint, on December 22, in between two lectures around 3 p.m., the boy was singing the ‘Ramuloo’ song. At this, principal Piyish Savaliya, whose office is adjacent to his classroom, came and abused him saying he had insulted the ‘Swami’ by singing the song.

Later, he took the boy to his chamber, where he first beat him with a chappal and then with a stick, the student has alleged.

This institute has been running since the last 75 years, and in the past never has such an incident reported, claimed Gurukul head Hiren Chortha to the media.

The Gurukul head said he was told the students were using foul language and hence were punished. The issue was sorted out within the premises, only after returning home, the student lodged the complaint.

If the allegations made by the student are proved, action will be taken against the Piyush Savaliya, he asserted.

20221227-124004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa extends Covid curfew till June 21

    40-year-old woman ends life in Delhi

    Cops detain 265 during search ops in east Delhi

    Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s police custody extended for five more...