Gujarat records 1,118 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Gujarat’s coronavirus tally reached 73,238 on Tuesday with 1,118 new cases and the death toll rose to 2,697 with 23 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,140 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number to 56,416.

The state currently has 14,125 active cases, out of which 79 critical patients are still on ventilator.

The state has recorded 11,805 positive cases in August so far, with a daily average of over 1,000 cases.

Surat, which has over taken Ahmedabad as the worst affected city, saw 236 new cases, while Ahmedabad was second with 150, and Vadodara, which is recording 100 plus cases for over a week now, was in third place, with 111.

Rajkot reported 87 cases, Bhavnagar 55, Jamnagar 44, Bharuch 40, Panchmahals 35, Gandhinagar and Amreli 30 each, Mehsana 29, Gir-Somnath 28, Morbi 27, Kutch 23, Dahod and Valsad 22 each, Kheda 17, Surendranagar 15, Patan 14, Anand, Mahisagar and Navsari 10 each, Botad and Narmada nine each, Sabarkantha eight, Devbhumi Dwarka seven, Banaskantha six, Chhota Udepur, Tapi and Porbandar four each and Aravalli three.

Fatality-wise, Ahmedabad continues to lead with 1,645 deaths, followed by Surat with 523, Vadodara with 104, Rajkot with 50, Gandhinagar with 46, Patan with 32, Bhavnagar with 28, Aravalli and Mehsana with 24 each, Panchmahals with 17, Banaskantha with 16, Kheda with 15, Anand with 14, and Bharuch with 11.

Gujarat’s mortality rate currently stands at 3.68 per cent, which is one of the highest in the country.

Health authorities have conducted 10,58,881 RT-PCR tests, while there are 4,94,169 people quarantined in the state – 4,92,575 at home and 1,594 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/vd