Gujarat reports 1,212 fresh Covid cases, tally at 85,678

Gandhinagar, Aug 22 (IANS) Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,212 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 85,678, health officials said.

The overall death toll in the state mounted to 2,883 with 14 more fatalities.

The total number of recoveries in the state stood at 67,277.

Surat reported 238 cases followed by Ahmedabad with 179, Vadodara (122), Rajkot (99), Jamnagar (80), Amreli (67), Bhavnagar (58), Panchmahals (36), Junagadh and Bharuch with 32 each, Gandhinagar (27), Mahesana (26), Kutch (24), Gir-Somnath (18), Anand, Morbi and Banaskantha with 16 each, Dahod (14), Patan (13), Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar with 10 each, Kheda, Surendranagar, Narmada and Tapi with 9 each, Mahisagar (8), Botad, Navsari and Sabarkantha with 7 each, Valsad (6), Chhota Udepur and Aravalli with 3 each and Dang with two positive cases.

Ahmedabad has reported 1,685 deaths, 590 in Surat, 118 in Vadodara, 71 in Rajkot, 50 in Gandhinagar, 37 in Bhavnagar, 35 in Patan, 26 in Mahesana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda and Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak of the outbreak has gradually lowered to less than 60.

On Saturday, it came down to 58.44 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate is also gradually coming down and is 3.36 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 16,95,325 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat till now. Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 16,09,647, have been found negative.

There are 14,538 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,453 is stable, whereas 85 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are nearly 4.7 lakh people quarantined in the state at 4,69,817, whereas 4,69,177 are home quarantined and 653 are in government facilities.

