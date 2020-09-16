Gujarat reports 1,364 new Covid cases; 12 deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,364 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,17,709, while 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours took its death toll to 3,259. A total of 85,153 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The state has reported 21,274 cases in September so far, at an average of 1,329 cases per day.

Hotspot Surat led the tally with 281 fresh cases, followed by Ahmedabad (165), Rajkot (143), Vadodara (126), Jamnagar (122), Bhavnagar (43), Gandhinagar (41), Junagadh (38), Mahesana (36), Banaskantha and Kutch (34 each), Panchmahals (28), Amreli (27), Morbi and Patan (26 each), Bharuch (25), Mahisagar (21), Surendranagar (19), Tapi (16), Gir-Somnath (15), Kheda (14), Sabarkantha (10), Anand and Dahod (9 each), Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka and Narmada (8 each), Chhota Udepur and Valsad (7 each), Aravalli, Dang and Navsari (5 each) and Porbandar (3).

Of the 12 people who succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, 5 were from Surat, 3 from Ahmedabad, 2 from Rajkot and 1 each from Vadodara and Gir-Somnath.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and is under 3 at 2.76 per cent presently.

Till now, health authorities have conducted 35,23,653 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 34,05,944 have returned negative.

On a positive note, a total of 1,447 persons were discharged from different facilities on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 98,156.

At present, the number of active cases in the state stands at 16,294, of which the condition of 16,169 is stable, while 98 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Over 6 lakh people are quarantined in the state presently, 6,04,753 in home quarentine and 493 in government facilities.

