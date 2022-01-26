Gujarat reports 14,781 fresh Covid cases, 21 deaths

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 14,781 new Covid cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,07,749, while 21 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 149 deaths in a span of eight days.

Of the 21 deaths recorded on Wednesday, Ahmedabad reported 9 fatalities, followed by Surat (5), Vadodara, Jamnagar and Valsad (2 each), and Rajkot (1).

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new Covid cases on Wednesday at 5,325, followed by Vadodara (3,016), Rajkot (1,235), Surat (1,228), Gandhinagar (746), Mehsana (403), Kutch (312), Bhavnagar (259), Jamnagar and Anand (245 each), Patan (230), Kheda (200), Bharuch (158), Sabarkantha (142), Banaskantha (136), Morbi (125), and Valsad (117), among others.

On a positive note, 20,829 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 9,69,234.

The state presently has 1,34,261 active cases, of which the condition of 1,34,006 is stable, whereas 255 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Over 2.17 lakh doses of covid vaccine were administered on Wednesday, taking the statewide total so far above 9.69 crore.

