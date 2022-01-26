HEALTH

Gujarat reports 14,781 fresh Covid cases, 21 deaths

By NewsWire
0
21

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 14,781 new Covid cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,07,749, while 21 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 149 deaths in a span of eight days.

Of the 21 deaths recorded on Wednesday, Ahmedabad reported 9 fatalities, followed by Surat (5), Vadodara, Jamnagar and Valsad (2 each), and Rajkot (1).

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new Covid cases on Wednesday at 5,325, followed by Vadodara (3,016), Rajkot (1,235), Surat (1,228), Gandhinagar (746), Mehsana (403), Kutch (312), Bhavnagar (259), Jamnagar and Anand (245 each), Patan (230), Kheda (200), Bharuch (158), Sabarkantha (142), Banaskantha (136), Morbi (125), and Valsad (117), among others.

On a positive note, 20,829 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 9,69,234.

The state presently has 1,34,261 active cases, of which the condition of 1,34,006 is stable, whereas 255 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Over 2.17 lakh doses of covid vaccine were administered on Wednesday, taking the statewide total so far above 9.69 crore.

20220126-230003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.