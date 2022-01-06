HEALTH

Gujarat reports 4,213 Covid cases; 1,862 in Ahmedabad district

Gujarat continued to report high number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a single-day tally of 4,213 infections, taking its overall Covid caseload to 8,44,856.

The state presently has 14,346 active Covid cases.

In view of the alarming trend of rising Covid cases, the state government on Thursday postponed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, which was supposed to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10-12.

Of the 4,213 fresh cases, Ahmedabad district alone reported 1,862 infections, followed by Surat (1,193), Rajkot (224), Vadodara (116), Anand (112), Gandhinagar (91), Kutch (77), and Kheda (66), among others.

One person succumbed to the virus on Thursday, in Tapi, taking the state’s overall Covid death toll to 10,127.

