Gujarat reports highest single-day spike 1,515 Covid cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,515 Covid-19 cases, the highest in a day so far, out of the 70,388 samples tested to take the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,95,917, while nine deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the state’s Covid death toll to 3,846.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 373, followed by Surat (262), Vadodara (164), Rajkot (137), Gandhinagar (89), Banaskantha (55), Mahesana (53), Patan (51), Jamnagar (41), Kutch (30), Amreli (24), Panchmahals (23), Junagadh and Kheda (20 each), Bhavnagar and Mahisagar (19 each), Sabarkantha (17), Surendranagar (15), Dahod and Morbi (14 each), Aravalli and Narmada (12 each), Gir-Somnath (10), Anand (8), Tapi, Bharuch and Chotta Udepur (6 each), Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka (4 each), Navsari and Valsad (3 each), and Porbandar (1).

The state has reported 22,973 cases in November so far at an average of almost 1,094 cases per day.

Gujarat presently has 13,285 active cases, of which the condition of 13,190 is stable, while 95 patients are on ventilator support.

Of the nine persons who succumbed to the virus on Saturday, five were from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Rajkot and Gir-Somnath. Gujarat’s mortality rate presently stands at 1.96 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 71,71,445 tests in Gujarat, of which 69,75,528 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,271 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,78,786.

