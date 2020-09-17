Gujarat reports highest single day spike of 1,379 Covid cases

Gandhinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Gujarat recorded the highest single day spike in Covid-19 with 1,379 cases, taking the tally to 1,19,088, while 14 more deaths pushed the toll to 3,273, health officials said on Thursday.

Surat reported 280 cases, Ahmedabad 171 Rajkot 145, Jamnagar 129, Vadodara 127, Bhavnagar 55, Gandhinagar 47, Mahesana 41, Banaskantha 39, Junagadh 37, Kutch 30, Panchmahals and Patan with 28 each, Amreli and Morbi with 26 each, Bharuch 25, Mahisagar 19, Dahod 17, Gir-Somnath 13, Valsad 12, Aravalli 9, Botad, Kheda and Narmada with 8 each, Anand and Sabarkantha with 7 each, Chotta Udepur and Navsari with 6 each, Dang and Porbandar with 5 each and Surendranagar and Tapi with two positive cases each.

The total number of Covid deaths in Ahmedabad reached 1,772. 711 have died in Surat, 154 in Vadodara, 118 in Rajkot, 67 in Gandhinagar, 54 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mahesana and Junagadh, 24 in Aravalli, 21 each in Amreli and Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals and Gir-Somnath, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 36,09,273 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. A total of 1,652 patients were discharged on Thursday, the highest number of patients discharged on a single day.

Of the 16,007 active cases, condition of 15,911 is stable, whereas 96 critical patients are still on ventilator.

–IANS

