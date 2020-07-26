Gujarat reports record 1,110 cases in a day, 21 fatalities

Gandhinagar, July 26 (IANS) Gujarat detected 1,110 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the highest daily spike so far, which took the total positive cases to 55,822 and saw 21 casualties in the last 24 hours, health department said.

While 753 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 40,365.

Gujarat witnessed over 23,000 positive cases detected in the twenty six days of July, almost each day with a new record. On Sunday, the state saw 1,110 positive cases, the highest daily spike on a single day in four months, from 21,708 tests during the past 24 hours, the highest total tests carried out on a single day so far.

Surat, the new hotspot is also witnessing each day with a higher count, registering nearly 27 per cent of Sunday’s positive cases. The diamond city recorded 299 cases on Sunday, while Ahmedabad saw 163 cases.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara (92), Rajkot (72), Amreli (39), Bhavnagar (31), Banaskantha (30), Narmada (26), Surendranagar (24), Chhota Udepur and Patan (22 each), Junagadh and Kutch (20 each), Gandhinagar and Bharuch (19 each), Gir-Somnath, Mahesana, Navsari and Panchmahals (18 each), Valsad (15), Sabarkantha (14), Anand (11), Morbi (10), Kheda and Tapi (9 each), Dang (6), Botad (5), Devbhumi Dwarka (4), Aravalli and Mahisagar (3 each) and Porbandar with two positive cases.

Gujarat saw 21 casualties reported on Sunday, where 12 patients died in the Surat, 3 in Ahmedabad, 2 in Vadodara and one patient each died in Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi and Rajkot due to covid-19.

With this, the death toll of the state has reached 2,326. The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,580. A total of 362 have died in Surat, 71 in Vadodara, 40 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 23 in Patan, 20 deaths each in Bhavnagar and Rajkot, 16 deaths each in Mahesana, Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 14 in Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 6,42,270 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out, 5,86,448 have been found negative.

There are 13,131 active cases, out of which the condition of 13,046 is stable, whereas 85 critical patients are still on ventilator.

–IANS

