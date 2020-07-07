Gujarat reports record 778 new corona cases, active cases 8,913

Gandhinagar, July 7 (IANS) On the seventh consecutive day this month, Gujarat saw yet another highest spike of 778 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total cases to 37,636.

Gujarat’s death toll is 1,979. On the positive side, 421 more patients were discharged during the day, taking the total cured patients to 26,744.

There are 8,913 active cases, of which the condition of 8,852 is stable, whereas 61 critical patients are still on ventilators.

With an average of over 713 cases daily this month, the state has registered 4,993 positive cases during the first week of July.

Surat has now emerged as the new hotspot in the state whereas Ahmedabad’s cases are on the decline. Accounting for 32% of Tuesday’s new cases, Surat detected 249 cases as against Ahmedabad’s 187.

Vadodara recorded 68 cases, Rajkot 40, Bhavnagar and Valsad 21 each, Gandhinagar 18, Mahesana and Bharuch 15 each, Kutch 14, Navsari and Junagadh 13 each, Banaskantha 12, Kheda and Surendranagar 11 each, Jamnagar and Anand 10 each, Mahisagar 7, Amreli and Dahod 6 each, Morbi and Patan 5 each, Aravalli and Panchmahals 4 each, Tapi and Gir-Somnath 3 each, Sabarkantha and Chhota Udepur 2 each and Narmada, Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka one case each.

Surprisingly, 17 corona casualties were reported on Tuesday, with Ahmedabad toll highest at 7, Surat 6, Aravalli 2 and Banaskantha and Kheda one each.

The total corona deaths in Ahmedabad has reached 1,501, with another 195 in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 32 in Gandhinagar, 22 in Aravalli, 17 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 13 deaths each in Bhavnagar, Anand, Mahesana, Kheda and Banaskantha, 12 in Rajkot and 10 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad has come down to 75.84% from earlier around 81%. Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rate in the country at 5.25.

On Tuesday, 7,366 more RT-PCR tests were done, taking the total to 4,25,830 in Gujarat. Of the total tests, 3,88,194, were negative.

As many as 2,77,064 people are in quarantine, including 2,73,684 at home and 3,380 in government facilities.

