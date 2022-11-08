INDIA

Gujarat Rly police refute claim that stone was pelted on train targeting Owaisi

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat Railway police have refuted AIMIM’s claim that stone was pelted on Vande Bharat train heading towards Surat, in which its party President Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling.

AIMIM spokesman, Waris Pathan, had on Monday evening alleged that when the party’s Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat in Vande Bharat train, a stone was pelted on the coach in which Owaisi was seated. He had alleged that it was targeted to hurt the AIMIM leader.

Soon after the party made allegations in public, Gujarat Railway police initiated investigation into it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, D.H. Gaur, told mediapersons, Railways work is going on on the track between Ankleshwar and Surat. When Vande Bharat was moving towards south, at the same time Paschim Express was moving towards north, when due to vibration, a stone hit the window of the coach.

The officer further added that there is no residential area to suspect any hooliganism. From investigation, it is established that no one was injured, nor was there any conspiracy with any intention to take revenge.

Sources from the Railway department said that the stone had hit the window next to seat number E1-25, whereas Owaisi was sitting on E1-21.

20221108-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pa Ranjith production ‘Kuthiraivaal’ to release on March 18

    Mahua Moitra unfollows party’s official Twitter handle

    Bahrain approves Covaxin for emergency use

    Last surviving terrorist involved in Pulwama attack likely killed in gunfight:...