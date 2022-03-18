With the aim of introducing Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in government schools, values and principles of Bhagwad Gita will be included in the curriculum from June 2022, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has said.

While speaking in the state Assembly on Tursday, minister Vaghani said that school students should “have an understanding of Gita and its shlokas”.

According to the Government Resolution (GR), the students from Class 6 to 12 will be introduced to values and principles of the Bhagwad Gita from the academic session 2022-23.

“In the first phase, values and principles of Bhagwad Gita will be incorporated in state government schools from Class 6 to 12 in such a manner that they are able to understand as well as generate interest for these,” states the GR.

The introduction of Bhagwat Gita will be made in the form of story telling and recitation. The GR also states that this would be evaluated.

For Classes 9 to 12, the core of Bhagwad Gita like humanitarianism, equality, concept of karma yoga, concepts of selfless service as well as the management concepts and leadership lessons in Gita will form a part of Gujarati subject textbooks.

School assembly will also have Bhagwad Gita in the form of story telling and recitation. Additionally, extracurricular activities such as debates, essay writing, plays, drawing and quiz competition on the shlokas will be introduced in government primary and secondary schools.

Vaghani said that Gita based shlok gan, shlok purti, elocution, essay, play, painting and quiz will also be introduced through competitions.

It will be included in prayer session of schools also.

20220318-150201