Gujarat sees 1,120 more Covid cases, 20 deaths

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) Gujarat on Sunday recorded 1,120 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 78,783, while the toll rose to 2,787 with 20 more deaths.

Meanwhile, 989 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 61,496. The state currently has 14,500 active cases, out of which 82 critical patients are still on ventilator.

The state has been recording over a 1,000 cases per day in August, to see its tally rise by 17,350 so far this month.

Surat maintained its position as hotspot with 228 cases, while Ahmedabad saw 164, and Vadodara, which has been in three figures for almost a fortnight, was third with 108.

Rajkot reported 99 cases, Jamnagar 58, Panchmahals 45, Bhavnagar 38, Junagadh 34, Kutch 31, Bharuch 30, Gandhinagar 29, Dahod 26, Amreli 25, Mehsana 22, Banaskantha 19, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gir-Somnath 16 each, Navsari 14, Kheda and Morbi 13 each, Sabarkantha and Porbandar 10 each, Anand, Mahisagar, and Patan nine each, Botad and Narmada eight each, Chhota Udepur and Valsad six each, Surendranagar five, Aravalli and Tapi three each, while there were six patients from other states.

With the fresh fatalities, Ahmedabad’s toll has risen to 1,664, while 555 have died in Surat, 111 in Vadodara, 62 in Rajkot, 48 in Gandhinagar, 33 in Patan, 31 in Bhavnagar, 25 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is, however, gradually coming down and now stands at 3.53 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 13,12,824, RT-PCR tests so far, and there are 5,00,731 people in quarantine – 4,99,932 at home and 829 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/vd