Gujarat sees 1,295 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 8 (IANS) Gujarat saw 1,295 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,06,966, while the death toll rose to 3,136 as 13 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, the state has seen 10,531 cases with a daily average of 1,316.

Meanwhile, 1,445 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 87,479, while the state presently has 16,351 active cases, out of which 82 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Of the new cases, Surat was on top with 265 cases, followed with Ahmedabad with 170, Rajkot with 134, Vadodara with 124 and Jamnagar with 99.

Bhavnagar saw 41 cases, Junagadh 36, Gandhinagar 35, Panchmahals 34, Kutch 32, Patan 28, Amreli 27, Morbi 26, Mehsana 23, Banaskantha and Bharuch 22 each, Dahod 20, Devbhumi Dwarka 19, Anand, Mahisagar and Surendranagar 15 each, Gir-Somnath 14, Navsari and Tapi 12 each, Narmada and Sabarkantha 10 each, Kheda 8, Botad and Chhota Udepur seven each, Valsad six, Dang four and Porbandar three.

Six deaths were reported from Surat, three from Ahmedabad, two from Rajkot and one each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad has, so far, seen 1,740 deaths, followed by 668 in Surat, 140 in Vadodara, 105 in Rajkot, 58 in Gandhinagar, 47 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 28 in Jamnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 19 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 each in Morbi and Gir-Somnath, 12 in Bharuch and 10 each in Valsad and Surendranagar.

Gujarat’s mortality rate has now come down to 2.93 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 29,25,447 RT-PCR tests, while there are 5,85,500 people under quarantine – 5,85,033 at home and 467 in government facilities.

