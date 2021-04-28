Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 14,120 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 5,38,845, while the death toll rose to 6,830 with 174 fresh deaths.

In April so far, the state has added 2,31,147 cases at a daily average of 8,255. It has currently 1,33,191 active cases.

Ahmedabad registered 5,740 new cases, followed by Surat with 2,116, Vadodara with 858, Jamnagar with 721, Mehsana and 491.

Rajkot saw 434, Bhavnagar 385 positive cases, Gandhinagar 324, Surendranagar 251 Junagadh 237, Banaskantha 233, Kutch 183, Dahod 181, Patan 180, Mahisagar 155, Navsari 140, Kheda 139, Tapi 138, Amreli 137, Gir-Somnath 128, Bharuch and Panchmahals 123 each, Valsad 119, Anand 109, Aravalli 94, Sabarkantha 84, Morbi 74, Narmada 61, Chotta Udepur 58, Devbhumi Dwarka 41, Porbandar 34, Dangs 19 and Botad 10.

Twenty-six people died in Ahmedabad, 25 in Jamnagar, 19 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara, 15 in Rajkot, 10 in Kutch, eight each in Junagadh, Surendranagar, and Sabarkantha, among others.

With a decline in recoveries compared to the new cases, Gujarat’s recovery rate fell to 74.01 per cent.

Over 95 lakh people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid vaccines while around 22 lakh have been given the second, as per the Health Department release.

