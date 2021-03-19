Gujarat on Friday saw 1,415 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,83,864, while the death toll rose to 4,437, with four more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 13,975 cases at a daily average of 735.

A total of 948 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 2,73,380, while there are 6,147 active cases.

Surat saw 450 new cases, Ahmedabad 344, Vadodara 146, Rajkot 132, and Bhavnagar 32.

Jamnagar saw 28, Gandhinagar 27, Mehsana 26, Kheda 24 and Panchmahals 20, Bharuch and Sabarkantha 18 each, Kutch 17, Narmada 15, Chotta Udepur 14, Junagadh, Anand, and Dahod 12 each, Patan 10, Amreli nine, Banaskantha and Morbi five each, Surendranagar, Valsad, and Navsari four each, Aravalli, Gir-Somnath, and Porbandar three each and Devbhoomi Dwarka, Dangs and Tapi two each.

One death each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Surendranagar.

Till now, 26,41,905 persons have received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 5,84,482 have received their second shot.

